Germany Expects IMF Will Join Third Greek Bailout

Germany said it still believes the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will participate in Greece’s third bailout.

A spokesman for the German Finance Ministry told a news conference that the IMF had said in a document around two years ago that it would take part in Greece’s aid package, adding: “Nothing has changed about that and it’s much too early to think about ‘what if’.”

IMF involvement is also a prerequisite for the current third bailout program, the spokesman added, Reuters reported.

The IMF took part in two initial bailouts of 240 billion euros ($255.25 billion) but so far has stayed out of the third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($91.47 billion) because it wants more harsh austerity – which it admitted hasn’t worked – and doesn’t think the primary surplus targets set by the European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism are achievable.

Germany is the biggest contributor to the bailouts but also the harshest taskmaster.