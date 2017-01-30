Greek Military On High Alert After Turkey Sends Gunboat Past Imia Islets

ATHENS – Greece’s military went on high alert Jan. 29 after a Turkish gunboat carrying Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar sailed past the disputed islets of Imia, where the two countries were pushed to the brink of war in 1996 over who owned them.

The Turkish gunboat was escorted by several assault craft carrying commandos, which also circled the islets, newspaper Kathimerini said, with a Greek gunboat being sent to drive them away.

Diplomatic officials told the newspaper the incident was in response to a Greek Supreme Court ruling last week rejecting a request from Ankara for the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers accused of taking part in failed coup last summer.

Turkish military authorities released photographs showing Akar on the gunboat, with Imia in the background.