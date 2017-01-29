Eurozone Impasse Leaves Tsipras, SYRIZA With Few Options

ATHENS – More pressure from Greece’s lenders is squeezing the beleaguered government to impose more measures and break renewed anti-austerity promises.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras finds himself in a bind after vowing “not another euro” in taxes or revenue-raising measures with the Eurozone rebuffing his hope it would relent on more tough conditions and force him to keep reneging on what he told voters: that he would help workers, pensioners and the poor.

The European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism have joined with the International Monetary Fund in putting Tsipras and Greece in a vise over held-back monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.01 billion) as he keeps dragging his feet on promised reforms while telling Greeks he’s resisting them while imposing them.

The lenders want more pension cuts, fewer worker rights and other tough terms as Tsipras’ unpopularity is soaring and dissent building in his party.

His aides told Kathimerini he will not budge although he’s said that before and always has, crossing his own self-declared “Red Lines” in surrendering to the creditors.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the economy, with a debt-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio of 180 percent, is recovering and more austerity isn’t needed, a view shared only by the government.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis jumped on the bad news with another demand for snap elections.

“As long as this government of lies, ineptitude and taxes remains, the more the bill of austerity measures increases for the Greek people,” his party stated in a release.

SYRIZA responded that its Conservative rival was siding with the IMF and its “extremist positions.”

New Democracy charged that Tsipras’ coalition, which includes the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who have also fallen out of favor have “led Greece to isolation from the rest of Europe, destroyed the economy and society with (higher) taxes…”

Tsipras’ office said New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis comments show the rivals show “subjugation towards creditors,” a stance SYRIZA has taken since winning office two years ago.