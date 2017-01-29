Mitsotakis Cites SYRIZA “Lies, Taxes, Inefficiency”

ATHENS – High taxation, uncertainty and deep crisis in trust is the current condition, stated New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis adding that “Lies, taxes and inefficiency is the triptych of the government’s failure” speaking on Jan. 28 to the Hellenic Property Federation (POMIDA) conference.

If the country’s lenders are asking today for extreme measures and some of them are really very extreme, this is attributed to the fact that the country has lost its credibility and for this loss does not pay only the government but the whole country, said Mitsotakis.

“Today we experience the repercussions of this policy, I am afraid that this is the price to pay for a government that destroyed the country’s credibility abroad and which never claimed those the country deserves through a specific reform program,” underlined Mitsotakis.