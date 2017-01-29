Protesting Greek Farmers Revving Up Roadblocks

Greek farmers protesting taxes and social security contributions were still blocking major roads around the country.

The blockades continued Jan. 28, particularly in northern Greece, but there was little widespread effect and no noticed difficulty in Athens or Thessaloniki.

The farmers parked their tractors alongside the national highway leading to the Evzones border post and the Malgara toll post in northern Greece, Kathimerini said and were also expected to block a road near Makedonia Airport in Thessaloniki on Jan. 30.

Farmers in central and western Greece also joined the protests over the weekend, vowing that they would not be stopped by police efforts to prevent their tractors reaching the highways.

Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas urged farmers not to block the cross-border roads because there will be repercussions on an economy that is trying to stand on its feet, in an interview with the newspaper Agora.

“They should not close the crossing to Bulgaria or other countries because afterwards the country will have to pay huge compensations and the trade would be disturbed. The mobilizations are accepted by with the borders open” he said.