Loans Refused, Ta Nea, To Vima Newspapers Close Down

ATHENS – Two of Greece’s major newspapers, Ta Nea and To Vima, have ceased operations after their owner was unable to secure bank loans to keep them going.

The Lambrakis Press Group (DOL) said it was unable to reach an agreement with its lenders, Eurobank, Alpha, Piraeus Bank and the National Bank of Greece for more funding. It said the banks refused to extend more credit and wanted to put the newspapers under administration with no plans to keep them running, Kathimerini reported.

The statement accused the creditors of being “indifferent” about the fate of more than 500 employees, who have not been paid for the last few months. Ta Nea is the best-selling newspaper in the country but couldn’t keep up with its debts.

DOL also accused the bank executives of not taking into account the group’s historic role in the Greek media and politics although critics have long complained there is an internecine web of corruption with newspapers backing governments in return for lucrative state contracts.

The statement concluded by saying that the employees would continue efforts to rescue the newspapers. DOL was founded in 1922 and grew to become one of Greece’s main media groups, also owning a stake in Mega TV.

Lambrakis Press Group (DOL) “is lacking any available resources and as a result it can’t support the printing of its newspapers and, of course, can’t ensure the unhampered operation of the other media outlets it owns,” it added.

Besides the two newspapers DOL owns numerous magazines, news sites and the Vima FM radio.

DOL failed to pay its 99 million euros ($1095.93 million) debt obligations in December, Antonis Karakoussis, Director of the Vima newspaper and Vima FM radio said, the British newspaper The Guardian said in a report on the demise of the operations.

He added that this situation was the result of the economic crisis Greece has faced since 2010 which has already led to the closure of many media outlets.

DOL said the creditor banks are withholding all its earnings “whether these come from newspaper sales or from advertisements”.

Lambrakis Press Group, one of the shareholders of the Mega Channel TV station that is also heavily indebted, has also faced legal turmoil and its President, Stavros Psycharis is being prosecuted for tax evasion and money laundering.

DOL has been especially critical of Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who had targeted the media as part of his failed promise to “crush the oligarchy” and break interlocking interests, of which his own party is now a part.

DOL’s statement added that “the employees, those that have served and are serving the values of free journalism, keep and will keep fighting for the rescue of the Press group, of the historic newspapers and its other publications”