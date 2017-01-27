TNH Honors Educator of the Year Stavroula Panagiotopoulou

With words of encouragement for the promotion of Greek culture, strengthening the existing Greek community schools, and creating new ones, the National Herald presented the Educator of the Year award to Stavroula Panagiotopoulou, director and teacher at St. Barbara’s Greek School in Toms River, New Jersey.

The award ceremony was held on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the headquarters of the National Herald in Long Island City. Among those in attendance were Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey, the Consuls General of Greece and Cyprus, Konstantinos Koutras and Vasilios Philippou, respectively, the Consul of Greece Manos Koubarakis, the director of the Greek Press Office Sia Papatriantafyllou, the Director of Education for the Direct Archdiocesan District Office Maria Makedon- Educator of the Year in 2014, the benefactor of the Greek afternoon School of St. Nicholas Church in Flushing Stephen Cherpelis, principals, teachers, pastors, and those who love the Greek letters and learning. A large delegation from the community of St. Barbara in Toms River, led by Fr. Paul Pappas and President of the Parish Council Ernie Tsaptsinos also attended the event.

The Consul General of Greece Konstantinos Koutras congratulated the National Herald for the initiative and quoted Goethe on what is in the mind and heart for man is Greece to all. He noted that these wise words apply to the people who embody and promote the meaning of Greece, our teachers who educate our children.

Koutras continued observing that, “We must all be fans of excellence and to have it enlighten our lives.”

“I am deeply touched by this initiative and the institution and we are always available to all Greeks to offer everything possible to stimulate and showcase the image of the country in the US and around the world, because we have the great advantage of civilization, of history and this is something that cannot be taken away from us,” Koutras concluded.

The Consul General of Cyprus Vasilios Philippou spoke about Greek education and the important work of teachers. “The work of centuries now, honors the state and the church. For without education, without letters, we are doomed to perish. We should continue to support the Greek letters in the battle for their survival. This is why the Greek letters are used in the songs of our people, the rhapsodies of history, the agreements of our Greco-Christian civilization, and in the Christ is Risen of the Church.”

Dr. Anastassios Kassapidis noted, “We are gathered here with a goal to proclaim our determination to perpetuate the Greek letters and Hellenism. To do this we need to unite together and coordinate our efforts for the survival of Hellenism. It depends on us to rally for the glory of Hellenism in America. It takes self-sacrifice and self-awareness.”

He then referred to the discord that exists between the two teachers’ groups and pointed out that “the clergy and people must be united and will lead us upward.”

New Jersey Metropolitan Evangelos thanked Mr. Diamataris and for the work of the National Herald, but also “for his decision to gather us here and honor our teachers and while person that honors all the teachers who have offered themselves to the Greek culture, the culture of Greek feelings of Greek heart and soul of our children wherever they are.”

“This year we are honoring a remarkable woman, a teacher who teaches at St. Barbara in Toms River and I am honored personally for the selection of Stavroula Panagiotopoulou as educator of the year. A graduate of St. Basil Academy which has produced many teachers for the community and is an example to be emulated. She teaches and continues to teach our children who some say are the future of the Church. Our children are the present. If you do not take care of them today, there will be no future.”

Metroplitan Evangelos also thanked his teacher Timoleon Kokkinoswho was present, and said: “I praise God who gave me my parents and my teachers.”

The Educator of the Year Stavroula Panagiotopoulou accepting the honor said, “It is very difficult to find appropriate words to express what I feel under this circumstance now. But I will try. I feel deep emotion and great gratitude for this unexpected honor. To give this honor to a teacher, a graduate of the Teaching College of St. Basil Academy is even more important. I acknowledge the contribution and work of all the Teaching College graduates. Therefore I receive this honor on behalf of silent heroines who have dedicated their lives to teaching the Greek ideals and the Greek language. Your Eminence, I am honored that you are here tonight. With your Greek learning and achievements you brighten this event. Mr. Diamataris, I want to thank you for this honor and congratulate you for your trustworthy newspaper, because you are the connecting link between the Diaspora and Greece. You keep the torch of Greek fire lit in America.”

The publisher/editor of the National Herald Antonis H. Diamataris in his speech said, “I welcome you to this Greek house to celebrate something pleasant and important, the presentation of the National Herald’s Educator of the Year award, a celebration that we established almost 25 years ago. This year we chose to honor Stavroula Panagiotopoulou of the great community of St. Barbara of Toms River in New Jersey, recommended by Metropolitan Evangelos, for her contributions to the community and our nation.

Few words express the symbolism contained in the word teacher. Plato used the word teacher to describe Socrates, His disciples called Jesus teacher, and your students call you teachers. How lucky you are!

“I will use this opportunity to say a few words for the teacher, journalist, and diplomat in our community. Good teachers, good journalists, and good diplomats have something in common: they are motivated by passion to give and the sense of responsibility towards our people. Not aiming at glory, awards, ​​and riches.

For example does our community honor any journalist? Provided that what we do shapes lives and contributes to the advancement of our people.

Now, as regards our Community education.

Our ethnic Greek education faces serious challenges. The good news is that after many years it has now become part of our everyday conversation. It is certain that we have greater respect and appreciation for the teacher, the school committee, in our schools.

And it is certain that the Church must embrace education with more enthusiasm and to provide all the tools necessary to carry out its duties.

But let us not throw the responsibility on others. The first and major responsibility is ours, the parents. If we parents feel a responsibility to our children, our history, our culture, then we will compel the authorities to respond to our request for more and even better schools. The anger of the people becomes God’s voice.

I am from my position charged with the responsibility to sound the alarm to our teachers for what is happening in their circles recently. I tell them that we must continue to be the role models for children and their parents. They lose their rights when they are divided among themselves. The level of confidence decreases with which they embrace the parent.

Infighting gives the authorities an excuse not to provide even greater support to education: Please do what you can to stop the conflict between you.

I congratulate once again Mrs. Panagiotopoulou and thank her for her significant contribution and wish her health and strength in continuing her mission.”

He concluded with a quote from Winston Churchill, “Never, never, never, never give up the fight,” and added, “The best days are ahead of us.”

—