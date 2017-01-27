EU Parliament President Tweets Alexander The Great Apology

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani used Twitter to reverse a statement Alexander the Great was a Slavic ancestor.

“I know my history very well. Alexander the Great was Greek and his ideas contributed to the birth of Europe,” he tweeted.

It took 11 months. Tajani, who’s from Italy, in February, 2016 said during a visit to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), that Alexander and Philip were very popular “ancestors” of the country’s Slavic population.

Greece and FYROM are locked in a decades-old name dispute. FYROM claims Alexander was Slavic and erected a giant statue of him in its capital, Skopje.