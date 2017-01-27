UN Agency Says Greece Ignoring Refugee Camp Help Advice

ATHENS – A United Nations envoy said Greece is not heeding advice on how to improve conditions at refugee camps and detention centers.

Speaking to reporters, Giovanni Lepri of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it gave three proposals to Greece’s Migration Ministry how to accommodate refugees, especially at the Moria camp on overrun Lesos, but was ignored.

There are nearly 14,000 refugees and migrants on Aegan islands near Turkey, which has allowed human traffickers to operate, and nearly another 50,000 more on the mainland.

Island officials have pleaded with Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas and the European Union’s migration chief, Greece’s Dimitris Avramopoulos, to move some to the mainland but were rebuffed.

Greece’s government said it must follow the terms of an EU-Turkey refugee swap deal that has been suspended because of an overwhelming number of asylum requests after other European countries closed their borders to new arrivals.

Avramopoulos had blamed aid groups, including the UNCHR, for not doing more to help at the same time he said he wouldn’t act against other countries which promised to take in thousands of Greece’s refugees.

Lepri admitted aid groups hadn’t done enough but said it was up to Greece’s government to give the order to improve the camps.

He said the UNHCR wouldn’t take part in EU plans to set up detention camps for refugees and migrants accused of crimes.

Mouzalas also wants a detention center on Lesbos for criminal elements but is being fought by officials there.