Greek Farmers Keep Up Roadblock Protests, May Spread

Greek farmers protesting the government’s increases to tax and social security contribution payments blocked a portion of the national road linking Athens and Thessaloniki on Jan. 27.

They kept tractors parked at the Nikaia junction forcing police to divert traffic in the region around the major artery. There were also road blockades in Achaia, in the Peloponnese, and in Arta.

The farmers threatened to block the border crossing at Promachonas, near the Bulgarian border, as they did last year, causing serious cross-border transport problems and diplomatic tensions with Sofia, unless the government makes concessions, Kathimerini said.

On Jan. 26, farmers from Serres tried to approach the border but were obstructed by police at Sidirokastro.

Unionists are due to meet in several cities in central and northern Greece to decide on their further course of action.