ATHENS – Greece’s debt, including 326 billion euros ($348.38 billion) owned international lenders isn’t sustainable, a report from one of the creditors, the International Monetary Fund said.

That was reported by Greece’s state-run ERT TV network, which also said that the IMF believes a short-term debt relief plan sought by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras wouldn’t work and doesn’t go far enough.

The IMF took part in two first rescue packages totaling 240 billion euros ($256.48 billion) but has stayed out of a third for 86 billion euros ($91.91 billion) until Tsipras, who has reneged on anti-austerity promises, imposes more brutal conditions.

Tsipras doesn’t want the IMF involved anymore even though the Washington, D.C.-based agency, in a dispute with its partners, the European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism, supported a debt cut for Greece.

That would force the taxpayers in the other 17 Eurozone countries to foot the bill for generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by a succession of Greek governments for more than four decades, including SYRIZA, which promised to rein it in.

ERT said the IMF report found that solutions lie in long-term debt relief with a horizon extending to far-off 2060, rather than short-term measures.

The IMF has said that primary budget surplus targets for Greece should he under 1.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after 2018, instead of 3.5 percent as the EU wants.

The study was given to IMF board members, ERT reported, with its contents to be discussed at a special meeting on Feb. 6.

The IMF report recommended a longer grace period for repayment, deferred interest rate payment until 2040, extension of other maturities for loans extended by European institutions until 2070 and a reduction of interest.