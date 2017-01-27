Turkey Demands Greece Ignore Court, Return Asylum Soldiers Now

ANKARA — Turkey’s Justice Ministry has made a new extradition request after Greece’s Supreme Court ruled against sending back eight Turkish servicemen who fled their country by helicopter after a coup attempt.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported Jan. 27 that the Justice Ministry had sent a second extradition request for the eight Turkish officers.

Greece’s Supreme Court Jan. 26 rejected Ankara’s first request on the basis that the servicemen were unlikely to face a fair trial if returned to Turkey.

Lower courts had issued mixed decisions on the return of the officers in a series of separate hearings.

The extradition case has soured complicated ties between neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey, which remain at odds over war-divided Cyprus and boundaries in the Aegean Sea.

The court had highlighted the risk of the officers’ rights “being violated or reduced regardless of the degree of guilt or the gravity of the crimes they are accused of.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it would use “all legal instruments against this decision of the Greek judiciary,” Kathimerini said.

It added that “the implications on our bilateral relations, our cooperation against terrorism and other common cooperation in bilateral/multilateral matters of this decision, which we consider has been taken for political motives, will also be comprehensively evaluated.”

“Greece, an ally and a neighboring country, refrains from fulfilling the minimum requirements of combating terrorism and crime,” it said.