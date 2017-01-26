Simonovic, Kuzmic lead Zvezda to 7th straight win (Video)

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade registered its seventh consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague by downing Panathinaikos Athens 72-66 in front of a sellout crowd at Aleksandar Nikolic Arena in the Serbian capital on Thursday. Zvezda improved to 12-8, while Panathinaikos dropped to 11-9. Marko Simonovic led the winners with 13 points, Luka Mitrovic added 11 and Ognjen Kuzmic posted 10 points and 14 rebounds for Zvezda. Kenny Gabriel paced Panathinaikos with a career-high 23 points, Mike James added 19 and K.C. Rivers 12 for the visitors. Zvezda started the game with a 16-0 run, during which Panathinaikos missed 9 shots and committed 4 turnovers in the opening six minutes.

Zvezda excelled on defense early, holding Panathinaikos scoreless for more than six minutes. Meanwhile, Kuzmic had 5 points while Stefan Jovic and Mitrovic each dunked in a 16-0 opening run. James and Rivers rescued Panathinaikos with back-to-back three-pointers and Gabriel added an alley-oop slam to make it 16-8. Gabriel struck twice from downtown, but free throws by Charles Jenkins and a dunk by Milko Bjelica gave Zvezda a 20-14 lead after 10 minutes. The hosts kept finding open shots, as Bjelica, Nate Wolters and Branko Lazic each hit one from beyond the arc to restore a double-digit lead, 31-21. It didn’t last long, however, as James and Ioannis Bourousis combined for 8 points in a 2-10 run that brought Panathinaikos within 33-31. Mitrovic and Lazic stepped up for Zvezda and a wild driving layup by Jovic gave Zvezda a 39-33 lead right at the halftime buzzer. Rivers stepped up with back-to-back baskets after the break and Gabriel followed free throws with a triple to tie it at 42-42. A three-pointer by Gabriel soon gave Panathinaikos its first lead, 46-47. Thompson took over with a couple of baskets and got help from Jenkins and Jovic to give Zvezda fresh air at 55-50. James had 4 points in a 0-6 Panathinaikos run, but a floater by Wolters restored a 57-56 Zvezda edge after 30 minutes. Rivers struck from beyond the arc and Chris Singleton dunked for a 59-61 Panathinaikos edge. Kuzmic and Simonovic rescued Zvezda, giving the hosts a 66-63 edge with two minutes left. Panathinaikos kept struggling in crunch time and a put-back layup by Kuzmic caused the visitors to call timeout at 68-63. A layup by Simonovic sealed the outcome and the Zvezda fans celebrated yet another big home win against a EuroLeague powerhouse.