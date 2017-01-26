Holocaust Remembrance Day Event Organized by Consulate General of Greece in NY

NEW YORK – “Never again! It’s not enough to only remember, but also to act accordingly,” said Rabbi Dr. Martin Cohen at the Holocaust Remembrance Day of the Greek Jewry event organized by the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

This year, the event was not held at the Greek Consulate or the press office, but at the Hebrew Union College in Manhattan. Scheduled as the keynote speaker for the event was former US ambassador to Hungary, Eleni Tsakopoulos-Kounalakis, who unfortunately could not be present due to the recent death of her mother-in-law, Vasiliki Rozakis-Kounalakis. Ambassador Kounalakis was represented by her sister, Alexa, who read the keynote address her sister had prepared. The program included Jewish hymns and prayer, singers Nektarios Antoniou and Pavlos Kordis performed the songs Yenti Kule, The Rose Flowers, and the Song of Songs. A short documentary was also presented, which included the testimony of Greek survivors. “We held the event at Hebrew Union College in order to invite more people, not only expatriates, but also American citizens who filled the hall,” said Consul General of Greece in New York, Konstantinos Koutras.

The Keynote Address of Eleni Tsakopoulos-Kounalakis

As stated above, Kounalakis could not attend in person, but her speech was read at the event. The former ambassador made reference to “the rise of nationalism and populism in Europe and the US,” highlighted the human aspect of the events of the Holocaust, and also the feeling of isolation experienced by the Jewish Community of Hungary. “In Hungary there are 200,000 graves of Holocaust victims. The great Jewish school of the country has not had students since 1944. I understand the facts through personal human stories: like Iranka, who was driven from her home when she was just 13 years old. An Israeli poet, who was murdered by Hungarian Nazis carried in the pocket of his coat a poem expressing his love for his country,” Kounalakis said in her address.

“The middle of the 20th century was a period of development of culture, literature, and science,” she said. Despite this, she noted that we saw humanity also developed the Holocaust. “We must not forget and always adhere to “Never Forget – Never Again.”

It should be noted that Kounalakis and her husband fund educational visits to the concentration camps for children of the Jewish community.

Extinction of the Greek-Jewish Community

The event began with an address by Koutras, who said that “we should not be complacent, but combat all forms of racism, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism, and we should not forget our national issues.”

On the same theme, President of the American Friends of the Jewish Museum in Greece Solomon Asser and HALC-member Nicholas Catsibris, noted that “we must look to the past to learn lessons and strength to face the current situation.”

Immediately after, Rabbi Dr. Martin Cohen urged attendees to always be vigilant to combat such phenomena as anti-Semitism, racism, and xenophobia. His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios also spoke at the event.

“Today, in this hall, it is like reliving the Thessaloniki of my childhood: We are Greek American and American Jews. Thus were the Greek Jews in Thessaloniki: One fourth of the population, who suddenly disappeared in 1944, while we knew that the liberation of Greece was a matter of time,” His Eminence observed.

Finally, the President of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), David Harris, spoke of one of the most important events on the Holocaust he has ever attended and praised the words of the Archbishop on what unites Greeks and Jews.

Also present at the event were the Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN, Dr. Catherine Boura, the Consul of Greece in New York Manos Koubarakis, and President of Atlantic Bank Nancy Papaioannou.