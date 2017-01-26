Comedian Basile Brings the Big Laughs to Whitestone, Talks to TNH

WHITESTONE, N.Y. – Comedian Basile performed at the Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church.

The Greek-American comedian with roots in Ikaria apologized for his appearance in jeans and lateness due to plane delays and lost luggage.

He told The National Herald that this was only the second time in his career that he had to perform in street clothes and not his show attire.

The enthusiastic crowd was just happy to see the talented comedian perform on January 22, in spite of the slight delay.

Food and wine were available for purchase for the event creating a convivial atmosphere before the comedian’s arrival for Comedy Night with Basile which was sponsored by Dimitrios Antonakis and George Isaakidis.

The event’s sponsors were Jax Inn Diner, Gyro World, New Hyde Park Diner, Sanfords Restaurant, the Holy Cross Ladies Philoptochos, and George Tselekas. Audience members from around the New York tri-state area joined the Whitestone community for the show.

Thunderous applause greeted Basile as he made his way to the stage. He later told TNH that his dressing room was the church sanctuary, which gave him a chance to do his cross before the start of the show.

In jeans and a borrowed black shirt, Basile delighted the audience with his new material and some of the updated classics.

Many in attendance have been fans for years, having watched Basile on DVD, but seeing him live, everyone agreed, was an experience not to be missed.

One woman noted that she had seen Basile perform at another church a year or two ago and he was so funny, she said, she didn’t want to miss him this time though the kids had a game in New Jersey the same day.

Basile spoke with TNH about his process, noting that he approaches each crowd, whether it’s a church or an organization, as an individual, and he tailors his show to fit each group, gauging the audience, interacting with them, and creating a fun experience for all.

He takes the crowd into consideration, observing that, “There are clergy present, teenagers, yiayias” at his shows.

A testament to Basile’s tremendous talent, his material appeals to all ages and he does so without profanity.

Though he told TNH, he always checks with the clergy, just in case the priest might be offended by the word “fakies” or lentils in general.

The crowd roared with laughter as Basile described his Yiayia’s iPhone experiences and trying to explain a “butt call” to her.

Basile mentioned that his Yiayia and Pappou are 103 and 104 respectively and show no signs of slowing down. He said, “They talk about the will, but they’re never gonna to die.”

When he talks about his Yiayia, Greek food, and his friends who are xeni, we can all relate. Basile told TNH that he always brings the joke back to himself.

His personal experiences, “embellished” as he said, are the basis of his comedy and then picking a member of the audience, a “leader of the group,” helps focus his jokes on the themes and commonalities that bring us together.

The live show with its improvisation and the “human aspect” have made Basile a beloved comedian in Greek diaspora communities all over the world.

He told TNH about performing in “tri-lingual countries” for Greeks living in countries like Germany with its large Greek community where they speak German, Greek, and English, his comedy works as well as it does in Whitestone.

Born in New Jersey, Basile grew up on Long Island, and went to college in Ohio. He was a football player and went to law school, but left it behind for a career as a comedian. As he noted, his father wasn’t thrilled when he chose comedy as his career, but audiences around the world appreciate his decision.

Basile’s pride in Hellenism and the Hellenic community, faith, culture, and history are vital aspects of his comedy which brings people together and reminds us how much we have in common.

For his comedy and his philanthropic efforts, Basile was awarded the 2016 AHEPA Academy of Achievement Award in the Arts at the 94th AHEPA Grand Banquet held in Las Vegas on July 28.

Up next for Basile is continuing the Dysfunctionally Yours World Tour in North America. International dates are also upcoming for the Greek-American comedian. More information is available online at basilelive.com.