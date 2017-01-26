Akinci Says Turkish Army Will Stay On Cyprus, Unity Deal Or Not

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said again he won’t relent to having a Turkish army leave the island as part of a prospective unity deal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will have the last word on his side, had earlier said the 30,000-strong army stationed there will remain “forever,” unless Greece pulls out some of its troops on the other side.

United Nations peacekeepers are on the island which has been split since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion which sees Turks occupying the northern third.

Akinci and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades have been negotiating hopes for a reunification for more than 18 months and meeting in Geneva earlier in January carved up the island with a map showing how much property and territory stolen by Turks would be returned.

The map, as part of the secret talks, is in a UN safe as politicians don’t want Cypriots or Turkish-Cypriots knowing what their fate is unless a deal is reached and given to them for an up-or-down referendum that would have to be approved by both sides.

A referendum in 2004, the so-called Annan Plan after then-UN leader Kofi Annan, was approved by Turkish-Cypriots but rejected by Cypriots, scuttling it.

A solution has evaded two dozen diplomats and envoys for four decades but the recent talks brought some hope before Turkey, which, with the UK and Greece is a guarantor of security on the island, said it would not remove the army and wanted the right to military intervene when it wanted, as it did 43 years ago.

In an interview with Turkish news channel NTV, Akinci said that insistence of Greek Cypriots on “zero guarantees and zero troops” was blocking progress towards an agreement.

Although Turkish Cypriot negotiators had proposed a model on security and guarantees, he said, “there was no response from the Greek Cypriot side.”