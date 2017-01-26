Mitsotakis Says SYRIZA’s Two Years Pushed Greece Back

ATHENS – Greece’s main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s first two years in power have been an “unprecedented regression” for the country.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, marking the Jan. 25 anniversary of defeating New Democracy – he did it again in 2015 – crowed about his alleged achievements and vowed he would not impose “another euro” in taxes or revenue-raising measures after breaking anti-austerity vows and surrendering to international creditor demands.

Mitsotakis said Tsipras and his partner, the tiny, pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) were “playing with the country’s fate in a dice game,” the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

“The SYRIZA-ANEL storm hasn’t left anything standing in its wake. This regression over the past two years is without precedent … (the results) are tragic; the size of the catastrophe is undisputed; the country’s defeat is complete,” he charged.

Mitsotakis, a former ND minister and the son of ex-prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, said Greece was exiting the crisis when SYRIZA took over.

“Under SYRIZA, however, taxes are increasing, the bank system is teetering, the economy’s competitiveness is dropping and more businesses are closing,” he said.