Stournaras Again Calls for Greece to Press Reforms

ATHEN – Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras has repeated his call for the government to forge ahead with reforms demanded by international lenders.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has plummeted in polls after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises and he said he would not impose another single euro in taxes or revenue-raising measures.

Stournaras, speaking during an event in Athens to present a report by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the 2016-17 period.

The business newspaper Naftemporiki reported Stournaras said the reforms – including more austerity measures he imposed while serving as Finance Minister in a previous government – will lead to growth while protecting social cohesion, although Tsipras said they won’t.

The independent BoG has repeated underlined the need for investment in the capital-starved Greek economy, Stournaras said.