John Pirsos, Restaurant-Owner and Ahepan, was 82

PARK RIDGE, NJ – John Pirsos of Park Ridge, died on Monday, Jan 23. He was 82. Born in Pirsogiani, Greece, he came to the US in 1952. He owned and operated the Barbecue House Restaurant in Park Ridge from 1965 until his retirement in 1993. Pirsos was a parishioner of St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church, a member of Epirotes Anagenisas, AHEPA, and Kali Parea. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Thekla (Gassios); his children Thomas Pirsos and his wife Rena, and Nick Pirsos and his wife Stephanie; grandchildren of John and Michael Pirsos and Nicholas and Alexandra Pirsos. Visitation is 4-9 PM on Wednesday at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge. Funeral mass is 10 AM on Thursday, Jan 26, at St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church, 353 Clinton Ave., Tenafly. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of John may be made to St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church.