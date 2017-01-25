Greece Fears Isolation Over Cyprus Unity Deal UK-Turkey Alliance

With negotiations to reunify Cyprus still up in the air, Greece is reportedly concerned that the island’s two other guarantors – the United Kingdom and Turkey – could form a new alliance.

Greece, the UK and Turkey still haven’t come to terms over whether Turkey would be allowed to keep a 30,000-strong army on the island and the right to military intervene when it wants, a condition Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said could be a deal-breaker.

Anastasiades and Akinci have worked out a map carving up the island and showing how much territory and property stolen by Turks in a 1974 invasion would be returned but it’s a secret and locked in a United Nations safe.

As they have yet to work out other obstacles, the guarantors are also still wrangling over how to keep Cyprus secure.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias reportedly had a row with his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, during the talks in Switzerland amidst concerns Greece would find itself out-positioned in political regional arenas if the UK and Turkey become close.

The newspaper Kathimerini said that Greece is jittery at the prospect of Ankara and London forging closer ties, which, it fears, could ultimately come at the expense of Greek positions on Cyprus over post-settlement security arrangements.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to fly to Ankara on Jan. 27 after her meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won’t recognize Cyprus, bars its ships and planes and said he will keep an army there “forever” even though Turkey wants to join the European Union – to which Cyprus already belongs despite being split.

“Greece may have not uttered its concerns over the strengthening of ties between Britain and Turkey, but it is reportedly monitoring what appears to be a revival of a strategic partnership,” the newspaper said.

With Britain likely leaving the EU it will still have a base on Cyprus – along with Turkey – and both will be non-EU members of NATO, as is Greece.