Greece Falls in World Corruption Index, Bribes Abound

Greece’s reputation for corruption has worsened again with the country falling from 58th to 69th in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

The report ranks countries from 0 to 100 (where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 very transparent). The least corrupt country in the survey was Denmark, with 90 points, and the most corrupt Somalia, with just 10 points.

Just ahead of Greece are Suriname, South Africa, Senegal, and Oman. Cyprus came in 47th in 2016.

The Vice President of TI’s Greek office, Angelos Syrigos, called on political parties to combat the problem, an annual cry that always falls on deaf ears despite occasional vows to cut into the practice.

“It is a major challenge for our country to do what is necessary to improve our standing,” he said, according to Kathimerini.

He said a key problem remains “petty corruption,” noting that Greeks have again started giving under-the-table payments to cut through red tape and get better service, including bribing doctors at hospitals for operations.