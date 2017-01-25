Kammenos Says Germany “Loan Shark,” Not Greece’s Ally

ATHENS – Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, a junior partner in the coalition led by the Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said the country’s biggest lender, Germany, is no friend of Greece.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) said Germany is behaving not as “an ally, but as a loan shark.”

Germany is the biggest contributor to three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($350.79 billion) but demanded, and got, Greek governments to impose big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions worker firings and the sell-off of assets and state enterprises – and wants more of the same.

Kammenos, who invited himself to the inauguration of new US President Donald Trump, also declared himself a fan of America’s new leader, during an appearance on Greek radio.

He said the US has supported Greece in tough times but that Greece won’t join America in fighting ISIS or terrorists, even if asked.

Kammenos was once a member of the then-ruling New Democracy Conservatives but was forced out for opposing austerity measures but after establishing ANEL he reversed himself and agreed to their implementation so he could join the coalition and take a minister’s position.