Two of Three Young Greeks Want to Flee, Pensions Main Income for 50%

ATHENS – Almost seven years into a crushing economic crisis, a survey has found 67.7 percent of young Greeks want to leave and that pensions are the main source of income for half the people.

The results came on the second anniversary of the assumption to power of the Radical Left SYRIZA party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who has reneged on anti-austerity promises and buried the country’s taxpayers and most vulnerable with an avalanche of devastating measures he promised to reject, surrendering to international creditors.

The report, commission and published by the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (GSEVEE,) also found some 800,000 people are living below the poverty line, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

The GSEVEE study shows 70 percent of households showed a drop in income under SYRIZA’s rule, 40 percent fear they can’t make ends meet and 34 percent aren’t able to pay their taxes this year.

“The violent fiscal adjustment has brought society to its limits,” GSEVEE President Giorgos Kavvathas said, in presenting the study. He also warned that beyond the ongoing rise of poverty, social inequality is also increasing.

Some 75 percent of households said their quality of life has deteriorated under SYRIZA. The study was conducted by GSEVEE’s research arm in cooperation with Athens-based Marc on a sample of 1,000 households around the country in mid-November 2016.