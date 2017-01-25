Tsipras Vows He Won’t Impose Another Euro in Taxes

ATHENS – After passing an avalanche of tax hikes on orders of international lenders, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he won’t pass another euro in revenue-raising measures beyond what’s in a third bailout agreement of 86 billion euros ($92.42 billion).

But he agreed to extend an automatic budget cutter beyond 2018 when the last of three international rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($350.33 billion) from the European Union, International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism runs out.

A review of terms and more austerity conditions in the third bailout he said he would never seek nor accept but did both as he reneged on promises has been stalled for 18 months and seen his popularity plummet to the 10 percent level.

Eurozone finance ministers were expected to discuss Greece at a meeting in Dublin on Jan. 26, but no conclusion to the bailout review was expected although they have removed a block on debt relief that was frozen after Tsipras handed out holiday pension bonuses and rolled back a Value Added Tax (VAT) hike on Aegean islands with refugees without their permission.

“We have categorically stated that there is no case of legislating even a euro’s worth of additional measures beyond those outlined in the (bailout) agreement, and particularly not for the post-program period,” Tsipras told the I Efimerida Ton Syntakton daily in an interview.

That was the same kind of language he used in setting up so-called Red Lines he said he would never cross before jumping over all of them to satisfy the creditors and there was no guarantee he wouldn’t do so again.

EU lenders want Greece to achieve and maintain a primary surplus – after interest payments, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures – of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) beyond 2018, when its program ends.

The IMF, which has stayed out of the third bailout for now, said without more austerity that the surplus will only be 1.5 percent.

“Any demand to legislate additional measures, with an element of conditionality, is not only alien to the Greek constitution, but to the rules of democracy,” Tsipras said in language similar to what he used before.