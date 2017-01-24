Greece Gets Short-Term Debt Break but Bailout Talks Drag On

ATHENS – Debt relief for Greece that was frozen over holiday pension bonuses is back in force but the government is still struggling to reach an accord with the Eurozone over unfinished reforms.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said he would come to a Jan. 25 meeting of the Eurogroup in Brussels with specific positions but wouldn’t say what they were as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition tries to kick start stalled talks over a staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.49 billion).

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would neither seek nor accept the package but did anyway, along with more harsh austerity measures he swore to reject but implemented.

European officials told Kathimerini that not enough progress has been made for foreign auditors to return to Athens.

The Eurozone finance ministers will not sign off on a review of Greece’s bailout at the meeting, the European Union’s Economic and Financial Affairs cCmmissioner Pierre Moscovici said, according to Reuters.

“We will see how we can move to a swift conclusion… but this obviously cannot be achieved on Thursday,” Moscovici told journalists in Dublin. “We hope it can be done as soon as possible.”

What is likely to be decided is what the conditions for them to return will be but it now seems likely that nothing substantive will happen until the Feb. 20 meeting, dragging out the talks even more, 18 months after they started.