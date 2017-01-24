Syria Talks Pledge to Safeguard Truce

Syria talks in Kazakhstan between the Damascus government and rebel factions have concluded with Russia, Turkey and Iran striking a deal on a three-way mechanism to consolidate the country’s nearly month-old cease-fire.

Kazakhstan’s foreign minister, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, read out a statement on Jan. 24, at the end of the two-day meeting, saying the three countries will use their “influence” to strengthen the truce, without specifying how that would work.

The statement says the three nations will continue their joint efforts in fighting the Islamic State group and the al-Qaida affiliate in Syria.

It also calls for Syria’s rebels to separate from the al-Qaida-linked group known as Fatah al-Sham.

The statement adds that agreement in Astana paves the way for political talks to be held in Geneva on Feb. 8.