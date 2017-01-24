Letter from Athens: The Pathetic Tale of Terrorist Partners Nikos Maziotis and Pola Roupa

When self-styled revolutionary and brigand Pola Roupa surrendered without a shot to Greek police who raided her Athens apartment hideout – she didn’t reach for her gun because her 6-year-old son was there – she could finally join her partner and the boy’s father, fellow terrorist Nikos Maziotis, in custody.

She had been on the run since 2012, simply walking away after being released from pre-trial custody under a Greek law that lets out terrorists and violent criminals if they haven’t been brought to trial after 18 months of being held.

It’s a cute loophole that November 17 terrorist Christodoulos Xiros used to vanish from a Christmas vacation he was given despite serving five life sentences for assassinations, including Americans attached to the US Embassy.

Maziotis did the same before being captured by police in a shootout in a tourist area of Athens in 2014. Greek police often get a rap for being inept but the best of them know how to find fugitives and bring them to justice.

Roupa and Maziotis, linked until eternity with their cock-eyed ideas carried out through their guerilla group Revolutionary Struggle, held anti-globalization and anarchist ideologies, targeted Capitalist and American interests and carried out a string of bombings and shootings also targeting the police, as well as firing an anti-tank grenade at the US Embassy in 2007. They did some damage but no deaths.

They are Greece’s terrorist version of Bonnie and Clyde, although the American couple just wanted money from the banks.

Roupa, still taunting police and the authorities after he arrest, had rented a helicopter using a fake name and tried to hijack to break Maziotis out of an allegedly high-security prison.

“She is the No. 1 most-wanted domestic terrorist, as she has been crucial in managing the Revolutionary Struggle, but more specifically in recruiting,” police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told The New York Times.

Maziotis and Roupa don’t want Greece participating in the US-led War on Terror either and in that – as well as their ideas of overthrowing governments (in place of what the terrorists never really say) have a lot of sympathy in the ruling Looney Left SYRIZA party of Prime Minister Alexis “Che” Tsipras, whose party is riddled with terrorist-lovers and anarchists.

The Premier loves to spout the same kind of slogans as Maziotis and Roupa but his idea of rebellion is not wearing a tie with a nice sport coat instead of picking up a gun because it’s so much easier to plot revolution from a nice warm café with an espresso instead of attacking targets and ducking the police and bullets.

While they were on the run, the pair was sentenced to 50 years in jail in absentia but they can always hold out hope that if SYRIZA sticks around they could finagle a way out somehow, this time without simply vanishing or escaping because they are poster heroes for some in the Looney Left who like to live vicariously through dangerous criminals exploits without indulging themselves.

Her lawyer, Fragiskos Ragousis, told the Times that Roupa is prepared to accept responsibility for violating the terms of her release from pre-trial detention, and for her involvement with the 2014 car bombing.

“She is planning to assume complete political responsibility for her actions, but she is demanding that her child is given to her mother and sister,” Ragousis said.

It wasn’t right to keep the child in state custody and the government quickly relented to turn him over to her family, and just in time because if she hadn’t been caught he could have been groomed to be a terrorist too, the same way gypsies raise their kids to be thieves and swindlers.

What these terrorists never understand is that their actions accomplish nothing, change nothing and do nothing except hurt innocent people, and, if society is lucky, the perpetrators too so they can rot in jail and not hurt anyone else.

Ragousis loves representing these extremists, apparently getting some kinky thrills without doing the dirty work while getting his hands dirty at the same time. He said he was proud to be her lawyer, forgetting he is an officer of the court.

“Given her social action, the fact that she is an urban guerrilla fighter, it’s my great honor to represent her,” he said, giddy about it.

Roupa’s sister, Christianna, read a statement from her in which the unrepentant terrorist said she would be “an unremorseful enemy of the system until I die” which now will come before she can kill anyone.

“We are at war — this is a fact,” the statement said, adding in the colorful language Tsipras likes to use while hiding behind his desk, that she would fight the government – which now includes SYRIZA – and “remain their enemy until I die, and they will never break me.”

“Long live the revolution!” it said.

While her supporters said she was no more of a criminal than Greek politicians, which isn’t a stretch even for them, Roupa still could use a clever device to get out of jail one day, the Mom Card used by the wife of former Defense Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, imprisoned for corruption.

She asked to be released because she’s a mother. So’s Roupa, so she can make that plea to Tsipras and try to get out, but hope he doesn’t renege.