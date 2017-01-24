Greek Farmers Angry Over Taxes, Gas Prices, Block Roads

Greek farmers furious over tax hikes, gas prices and social security contributions put their tractors on highways in protest and planned to spread their road stoppages.

They warned they will – as they have previously before relenting – keep up the blockades this time and started Jan. 23 with dozens of tractors plugging up traffic on the busy national road section from Corinth to Patra near Aigio as well as on the island of Zakynthos, Hania, Veria and parts of northern Greece where they parked a motorcade in the center for a rally in front of City Hall, Kathimerini said.

They then went to a key junction in Kouloura to start a blockade. Their protest was joined by taxi drivers, accountants and other disgruntled professionals.

“Today Veria is bringing down the shutters, as all the agencies and people in the primary sector protest the government’s measures and policies,” the head of the region’s farmer association, Thodoros Papaconstantinou, was quoted by ANA-MPA news agency as saying.

On Zakynthos, tractors rolled into the main town while awaiting orders what to do next and how the protests will ramp up around the country.

“We held a general assembly where we decided on an initial rally and escalation over the next few days with greater public participation,” the local farmers’ association chief, Timotheos Faraos, told the ANA-MPA.

“There is not other way. People need to fight for their rights, for their social security and for decent prices for their agricultural products if they want to survive.”

Farmers are also planning road blocks in Achaia in the northern Peloponnese, in Trikala and Karditsa in Central Greece, and in southern Crete, where they said they have the support of local officials.