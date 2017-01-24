Record Tourism? Greece’s Visitor Spending Took Big Plunge

ATHENS – Hopes that record tourist arrivals would amp up revenues for Greece took a hit with Bank of Greece report they fell most of 2016, and were lower than even 2014.

With the government of Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras crowing about the record number of visitors, the bank report said spending per trip posted a double-digit drop on an annual basis. The administration has disputed that and claimed an alternate fact that it went up.

Tourism revenues from January-November in 2016 fell 914.4 million euros ($982.1 million) compared to the previous year, a 6.6 percent decline that brought the overall total to 13.3 billion euros ($13.99 billion), falling from 13.94 billion euros ($14.97 billion) from 2015.

Spending per trip by visitors to Greece last year contracted 11.2 percent from 2015, averaging 518.40 euros ($556.780 against 584 euros ($627.24) a year earlier, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The biggest decline was observed in spending by French tourists (down 299.1 million euros or $321.25), followed by US visitors (by 221.9 million euros or $238.33), Germans (92.4 million or $99.24 million) and Britons (62.9 million or $67.56 million). There was a 17.9-million-euro ($19.23 million) increase in takings from Russians.

International arrivals in the period from January to November increased 4.9 percent on a yearly basis to come to 24.2 million, with air arrivals growing 8.6 percent and road arrivals down 4.9 percent. In November alone, international arrivals added up to 716,800, rising 11.7 percent year-on-year.