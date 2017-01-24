Aegean Island Mayors Ask Tsipras to Move Refugees Off, Mouzalas Says No

ATHENS — The mayors of five eastern Greek islands used to limit the movement of refugees and migrants have called on the European Union to ease the restrictions amid continued problems created by winter weather and overcrowding.

The mayors of Lesbos, Chios, Leros, Samos and Kos met in Athens Jan. 23 with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to make the request in person to move migrants to mainland Greece.

Under a deal between Turkey and the European Union, migrants who reached the islands over the past 10 months are mostly not allowed to leave until their cases have been reviewed for potential deportation.

There was no immediate response from the government to the mayors’ request and the newspaper Kathimerini said the Prime Minister had no response, days after the European migration chief, Greece’s Dimitris Avramopoulos met with them and gave them the cold shoulder to the same response.

Both sides agreed that the suspended European Union swap deal with Turkey, in limbo over the overwhelming number of asylum applications, shouldn’t be allowed to collapse, the paper added.

In the meeting, also attended by senior officials of the Central Union of Municipalities and Communities of Greece (KEDKE), the mayors said the situation on the islands, which are housing almost 14,000 refugees – another 50,000 are already in mainland camps and detention centers – was tense and spates of violence could grow.

They called for the transfer of hundreds of migrants to facilities on the mainland, faster processing of asylum applications to decide who stays and who gets shipped back to Turkey, and financial help for islands bearing the cost of dealing with the problem.

Separately, in comments to the News247.gr website, Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas remarked that the mass transfer of migrants to the Greek mainland would lead the EU-Turkey deal “to collapse,” essentially eliminating any hopes for the mayors.

He added that while in 2015 refugees accounted for 70 to 80 percent of arrivals, now 70 percent of arrivals are economic migrants.

According to a report by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the interior and defense ministers of several Balkan and Central European countries are planning to meet in Vienna on Feb. 8 to discuss ways of bolstering their borders against illegal immigration.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)