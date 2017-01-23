Anastasiades, Akinci Going Back to Unity Deal Bargaining Table

NICOSIA – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are due to meet Jan. 26 to keep alive the faltering hopes for a unity deal.

They met in Geneva earlier this month and carved up the island with a prospective map showing how much territory stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion should be returned.

That led to the guarantors of security on the island, the United Kingdom, Greece and Turkey later meeting to try to reach agreement on how to safeguard any deal but ended with Ankara insisting on keeping a 30,000-strong army and the right to militarily intervene.

Technical envoys have been trying to hash out details and Anastasiades said that the political discussion of the proposals must adhere to the principles outlined in the statement issued by the UN at the conference.

Anastasiades said the meetings of the advisers were held to “record” the proposals of both sides, signaling that real progress will only be made at the political level.

The newspaper Katimineri said it was told by diplomatic sources Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won’t back down from keeping an army on the island, which could be a deal breaker and scuttle hopes again as they have been for more than 42 years.

UK delegates, along with Greece, reportedly backed the abolition of the current system of guarantees, maintaining, however, British rights to its sovereign bases in southern Cyprus.

The negotiations remain tense, especially after an adviser to Erdogan said in a recent TV interview that, “There is no Greece, because Prime Minister (Alexis) Tsipras has sold it, turning the Greeks into slaves.”

“We are facing so many situations of disasters,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after the Geneva talks. “We badly need a symbol of hope. I strongly believe Cyprus can be the symbol of hope at the beginning of 2017.”