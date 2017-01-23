Ministry Shoots Down SYRIZA Plan to Hire 10,000 Workers

ATHENS – Greece’s Administrative Reform Ministry said a government plan to hire 10,000 temporary workers on a permanent basis can’t be carried out.

Minister of State Christoforos Vernardakis had said they would be taken on in a move critics said was aimed at buying votes for the faltering Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition after it reneged on anti-austerity promises.

But the ministry, set up at the demand of international lenders putting up 326 billion euros ($349.82 billion) in three bailouts, ruled out the prospect of staff on short-term contracts being granted permanent status in line with Vernardakis’s pledges.

“There is no way contract workers will become permanent,” a source at the ministry told Kathimerini, highlighting a rift within the government.

Both sides agree that the state administration’s needs should be met with permanent staff, gradually abolishing the practice of workers on short-term contracts that are perpetually renewed. But they disagree about how this should be achieved, the paper said.

According to Vernardakis’s plan, which was set out last week, 10,000 contract workers in local authorities – chiefly those working in sanitation, at day care centers, as guards and at municipal soup kitchens – will have the opportunity to secure permanent status via the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP).

But the ministry source said officials object to contract staff being made permanent and specifically to “closed” competitions via ASEP.