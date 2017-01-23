EU Finance Chief Says Greece Needs Break from Demands

It was natural for Greece’s partners to expect that the country meet its commitments but only these and not constant additional demands, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici indicated in an interview with the Greek daily Real News.

He expressed confidence that the second review of the Greek program will be completed, noting that only two or three “small issues” out of a total of 80 measures were still outstanding.

Moscovici noted that after years of confrontations and delayed reforms, since July 2015 and the 3rd Greek program was being implemented and the reforms were indisputably carried out, producing results.

Noting that Europeans should recognize this, Moscovici said he was unable to understand how there could be hesitation.

According to the Commissioner, he was now more convinced than ever before that Greece has a place within the European Union, noting that the Greek people have consented to difficult and necessary reforms. The country was recovering slowly but finally doing better,” he added.

Greece’s efforts must be recognised and the EU must not surrender to those demanding more and more measures and belt-tightening, he said.

According to the Commissioner, the commitments made in exchange for these efforts must now be honoured, while any further “psychodrama” would be “counter-productive.”

For this reason, he added, the second review must be completed quickly within the next few months and Europe has to examine additional debt relief measures.