SYRIZA Said Negotiating Lowering Tax-Free Threshold

ATHENS – In a new surrender to its international creditors, Greece is reportedly considering lowering the tax-free threshold as they demanded.

Greek Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou, recruited from a New York university, admitted that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition may have to tax people making less than 8,500 euros ($9,117) a year, breaking another promise to protect society’s most vulnerable from additional austerity it’s imposing.

Papadimitriou was quoted by a local media outlet in the central city of Trikala as saying the reduction in the figure is under consideration.

That’s a demand from the International Monetary Fund, which is staying out of a third rescue package for 86 billion euros ($92.25 billion) until Greece implements more brutal measures on workers, pensioners and the poor.

Papadimitriou’s reported statement is the first time that the leftist government has acknowledged that the possibility exists for lowering the figure, something it has repeatedly pledged to defend, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

“The tax-free ceiling and other things are under negotiation. As you know we are trying to keep what now exists. I don’t know if we’ll be able to keep it, but we’ll do the best we can,” he was quoted as saying.

He took so much heat for saying it that he later tried to retract it, effectively saying he didn’t say what he said or that he didn’t mean it the way it came out.

He later issued a written statement, underlining that, “There is no decision by the government, nor is a reduction in the tax-free ceiling among its intentions. Negotiation over fiscal targets in the coming (after 2018) are continuing and the government does not accept the enactment of any measure after 2008.”

He also told the Athens-Macedonia News Agency (ANA) that when it came to cutting tax rates, the real question was not ‘if’ but ‘when’ to cut them.

In an article he gave ANA, Papadimitriou analyzed the current scientific position and the research into the links between lower taxes and growth, noting that this “does not help political dialogue” for the simple reason that there was no “common position” unanimously adopted by the academic community.

He also noted that existing research mainly refers to the period before 2010 and to advanced economies with stable tax systems and a greater tax “conscience”.

Their findings were largely overturned after 2010, he noted, based on the IMF Working Paper Growth Forecast Errors and Fiscal Multipliers, which found that the multipliers are greater in times of recession and that the effectiveness of lowering tax rates is “doubtful”.

“In times of extended recession and lack of financing in the economy, as is occurring in Greece, any benefit for businesses through taxation is channeled into increasing share capital or distributing an increased dividend and not to new investments,” he wrote.

Papadimitriou also went on to cite other studies showing that the multiplier for public spending cuts is almost double that of tax revenue in Greece, meaning that if a cut in taxes boosts the economy by a given percentage, the public spending cuts that the lost revenue makes necessary will then reduce growth rates by double that percentage.

“Consequently, the political position that ‘reducing taxation rates for businesses will result in growth’ is misleading and does not help in dealing with the problems that really prevent growth,” he said, outlining the factors that must be taken into account when making political decisions about the economy.