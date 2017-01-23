New Democracy, PASOK Owe 401 Million Euros, Won’t Pay

ATHENS – Greece’s former ruling New Democracy-PASOK owe banks 401 million euros ($430.1 million) to banks but aren’t paying at the same time other debtors are seeing their homes and assets seized.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said it was going after corruption, ahead of a ruling from a parliamentary committee investigating media and political loans.

Greek political parties in Parliament are entitled to taxpayer funding which they typically use as collateral for bank loans far more than what they put up.

New Democracy, when it was in power, gave immunity to the bank officers who gave them the money at the same time the institutions were dependent on the government for funding as they were teetering because of their big holdings in Greek bonds that were devalued 74 percent.

“The government will place special emphasis on the case,” the same source said in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA). “The investigation on corruption has just started,” it added.

The loans to media groups were 1.27 billion euros ($1.36 billion) it was reported. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said they were rife with corruption and internecine ties to previous government officials.

New Democracy’s current leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said he was trying to clean up party finances but there is no requirement for the parties to report how they spent the money.

Both New Democracy and PASOK, which is now called Democratic Alignment after nearly vanishing for supporting austerity measures that hammered its popularity, say despite getting the huge amounts of loans that they are in financial trouble and can’t pay.