SYRIZA Dissent Rising, Tsakalotos Seeks Creditor Reboot, Debt Relief Back

ATHENS – Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos faces the prospect of a hostile audience on Jan. 26 when he meets Eurozone officials who’ve suspended debt relief after the Greek government handed out holiday pension bonuses and rolled back island taxes with permission.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has been locked in stalled talks with international creditors, including the Eurozone, for more than 18 months over a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.25 billion) Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras vowed he would never seek nor accept because it came with more brutal austerity measures, then did and agreed to impose them.

Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into the embarrassing position of submitting to bankers and politicians, also wants to get Greece back into the European Central Bank’s Quantitative Easing (QE) program for access to cheaper money.

It was unsure what he would propose with the creditors demanding labor reforms, more pension cuts and other terms likely to push down Tsipras’ rock bottom ratings even further as he reneged on his promises.

The International Monetary Fund, which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($257.43 billion) but is staying out of the third until more tough terms are implemented also wants a lowering of the tax-free threshold so more Greeks can be taxed to pay back the lending banks, especially those of Germany, which is putting up the bulk of the loans.

Germany’s powerful Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble made it clear that Berlin would not accept the withdrawal of the IMF, leading Tsipras to drop his resistance.

The Premier also reportedly is facing more grumbling within the party, especially from the so-called Group of 53, the most hardline of the radical leftists although they’ve moaned before about him betraying their principles but then votes for them and so as told, including their leader – Tsakalotos.

The newspaper Kathimerini said the Group of 53 fears voting for more austerity would be the death knell for the party which is hovering around 10 percent popularity and is facing the same fate as the former PASOK, which won the 2009 election with 44 percent of the vote and after agreeing to impose austerity now is around 4 percent and renamed itself.