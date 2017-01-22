James Vlasto, New York Public Relations and Political Adviser, Dies at 82

NEW YORK – James S. Vlasto, a prominent public relations practitioner and political adviser in campaigns for Governor, Congress and the Senate, passed away Jan. 19 from pulmonary disease, his son Christopher, an Executive Producer of ABC’s Good Morning America said.

He was born Dimitrius Solon Vlasto on June 11, 1934 in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, to a prominent Greek-American family, the New York Times noted in his obituary.

His father, Solon, was an immigrant from Athens who became the publisher of The Atlantis, a Greek-language daily newspaper based in New York that was founded by an uncle of his. It was published from 1894 to 1972. His mother was the former Tima Stamaton.

In 1956, he joined the business staff of The Atlantis, where he was later named Managing Editor and gave a young freelance writer named Pete Hamill – who would become one of the country’s best known journalists and novelists, a job.

Vlasto was a recognized and respected figure in his fields, where he had the ears – and whispered advice into them – of a long line of noted New York politicians, starting with Nelson Rockefeller’s first campaign for Governor in 1958 as a young assistant.

He was Press secretary to Gov. Hugh L. Carey, a Democrat, in 1976-77; to New York City Schools Chancellor Joseph A. Fernandez, from 1990-93 and as Director of Communications to Betsy Gotbaum, the city’s public advocate, from 2003 to 2008.

“He was never afraid to speak his mind, even if it was going to offend the person he was working for, and he had good instincts and judgment,” Stephen Berger, who worked with him in several campaigns and recommended him to Carey, told The Times.

Not all his ventures were successes. He worked in the Mayoral campaign of then-Attorney-General Louis J. Lefkowitz in 1961 and the Senate campaign of Kenneth B. Keating in 1964 that were losses.

But Vlasto was also a winner with the campaigns of Rockefeller and with Jacob K. Javits for the Senate in 1962. All were Republicans.

After that, most of his clients were Democrats, including Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr., who challenged Rockefeller as a Liberal Party candidate in 1966; Herman Badillo, the Bronx Borough President and later Congressman, in his 1969 and 1973 campaigns for Mayor; and Richard L. Ottinger, a New York Congressman who ran for the Senate in 1970. All three lost.

Vlasto also worked as a New York state adviser in several Presidential campaigns and set up a PR firm representing candidates, members of Congress, corporate clients and the President of Cyprus.

He was later communications director for the nonprofit New Visions for Public Schools and the Editor of Medal of Honor News, a website dedicated to medal recipients.

He attended the private Hackley School in Tarrytown, N.Y., Greenwich High School in Connecticut and the School of General Studies at Columbia University, though he did not graduate. He served in the Army in Japan after the Korean War.

He was married to, and divorced from, Dianne Chappas and Carol Opton, both of whom survive him.

Besides his son Christopher, Vlasto is survived by a daughter, Tima Vlasto, both from his first marriage; a son from his second marriage, Josh, who was Press Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Senator Chuck Schumer; and four grandchildren.