SYRIZA Backs Down Again, Accepts Post-2018 Automatic Budget Cuts

ATHENS – Giving up its tough talk, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has reportedly agreed to automatic budget cuts beyond 2018 if needed, a condition set by international lenders.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had vowed to prevent that as he has a raft of other conditions before bowing to all of them eventually.

The so-called “cutter” would kick in if Greece fails to meet fiscal targets, as it almost always has during a near seven-year-long economic crisis.

The government, trying to put a brave face on what it admitted was a concession it swore to resist, said it didn’t expect the cutter would be used, predicting an eventual recovery.

The concession came to break a deadlock over an ongoing review of a staggered and stalled third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.04 billion) that came with more austerity measures Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept before doing bot.

Describing its change of course from vehement rejection of the cutter to its acceptance, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos tellingly described it as a “concession” and “compromise,” rather than a tactical maneuver, the newspaper Kathimerini said.