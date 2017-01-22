Lagarde Says IMF Will Stay Involved in Greek Bailouts

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said the agency won’t withdraw entirely from Greece bailout programs although it so far has stayed out of a third for 86 billion euros ($92.04 billion).

That’s bad news for Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who wants the IMF out entirely because it keeps insisting on tough conditions although at the same time saying its European partners should provide for the country from 326 billion euros ($348.89 billion) in three rescue packages.

Lagarde reportedly gave the same news to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose country has put up the bulk of the loans but insisted on big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

“Mrs Lagarde again reassured the Finance Minister that the IMF is participating constructively in the ongoing discussions and continues to work for a quick agreement on full participation in the rescue program, including funds from the IMF,” Lagarde’s spokesman said following the talks between the IMF chief and Schaeuble at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

That came after Schaeuble, a hardliner on Greece, said if the IMF didn’t become involved in an ongoing review of Greek bailouts that it was unlikely the German pPrliament will approve another program to replace the current one.

In comments to Bloomberg, Schaeuble said the Greek program was from “its beginning in 2010 based on the participation of the IMF” and that refusal of the Fund to join the third bailout would be a sign that the Greeks are not fulfilling their commitments and would not convince German MPs who face elections this fall.

There had been no official comment from the Greek government on the statements of either Schaeuble or Lagarde but it appeared their double-team against Tsipras leaves him little choice but to keep reneging on anti-austerity promises and do as he’s told.

The IMF told him to keep cutting pensions and lower the tax-free threshold among more brutal conditions. He vowed to reject them as he said he would with previous demands before surrendering to them.

Greek officials hope to convince representatives of the country’s creditors to resume a stalled review at a Eurogroup meeting on Jan. 26. A debt relief plan has been frozen after Tsipras handed out holiday bonuses to pensioners and rolled back a Value Added Tax (VAT) hike for Aegean islands overrun with refugees without getting approval first.