Greek Foreign Minister Wants Cyprus Security Guarantee System Scrapped

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom should no longer be protectors of security on Cyprus.

Envoys from the three countries met in Geneva to talk about possible post-unity security arrangements for the island divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

Turkey wants to keep its 30,000-strong army there as well as the right to militarily intervene when it wants, a condition that Greece and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said could be a deal-breaker.

“If we want to resolve the problem, we have to do away with its causes.,” Kotzias said in an interview with German news agency DPA.

“The problem is the illegal occupation of the northern section of Cyprus,” he said, adding that Ankara was seeking to combine its desire to protect the Turkish-Cypriot community with its geopolitical ambitions in the region.

“We want to resolve the Cyprus issue and not deal with Turkey’s geopolitical strategy, which isn’t the subject of the negotiations,” the Greek minister said. Turkey wants to maintain the island’s security situation, which is currently guaranteed by Greece, Turkey and Britain.

“We don’t want there to be guarantor powers, and we don’t want to be a guarantor power,” Kotzias said.

“What we need is a sovereign Cyprus,” he said, adding that the perpetuation of the existing system could give Ankara a say over European Union matters.

Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been trying to negotiate a unity deal and have given each other maps showing how much property and territory stolen by Turks should be returned.

The map is locked in a United Nations safe as both sides are keeping their talks secret from Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots with politicians deciding for themselves what the island’s future makeup should be.