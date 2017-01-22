Crisis Cost Greeks 167 Billion Euros in Lost Wealth

ATHENS – A near seven-year-long economic crisis has seen Greeks lose 167 billion euros ($178.82 billion in lost income and wealth, according to a survey by Credit Suisse included in the weekly bulletin of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

That’s nearly equivalent to one year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the whole country showing the severity of the crisis and accompanying harsh austerity measures that created record unemployment and business closings.

The Swiss bank estimated the net wealth of Greeks – with their loans deducted – at 856 billion euros ($916.09 billion,) against 1.023 trillion euros ($1.09 trillion) in 2009, just before the country sought what turned into three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($348.89 billion).

The data show that the net wealth per adult Greek inhabitant amounted to 114,000 euros ($122,000)in 2009, while in the rest of Europe it came to 93,000 euros ($99,053) per adult inhabitant.

According to SEV, what puts Greece in a different category to the rest of Europe is the excessive borrowing.