Turkey’s Troubles Cause Drop in Greece Cruise Ship Bookings

There’s good news and bad news for Greece’s tourism with Turkey’s plunging numbers because of political unrest there.

A record number of visitors came to Greece in 2016 – but spent far less than expected – and Turkey’s troubles will see cruise ships headed there also steer clear of Greece in 2017.

There are warning signs for next year too, according to schedules that international cruise companies have drafted for Greece, the newspaper Kathimerini said, with losses up to 30 percent this year alone.

Cruise companies draft their schedules per destination a year or two in advance but the attempted coup in Turkey last year as well as terrorism there is making visitors pick other spots more and more.

This has also resulted in a reduction of visits to Greek ports that served as intermediary destinations on the way to the Turkish coast in combined cruise schedules, the newspaper said.

The ongoing instability in Turkey this year has persuaded cruise firms to reduce their Greek ports of call for next year too, it said.