New Democracy Says Greece Needs New Government

“Greece will be the only European country that the correct political discourse of reforms will beat the lie and populism against state,” main opposition New Democracy spokesman Vassilis Kikilias said Jan. 21 in an interview with Parapolitika newspaper.

Kikilias underlined that “we are striving for the largest possible parliamentary majority.”

He also accused the government, saying that there has been no other government in the post-junta period as destructive as the SYRIZA-ANEL.

Moreover, he reiterated that the government of ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will certainly reduce taxes and stressed the importance of a serious and credible government for the country.