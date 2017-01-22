Avramopoulos Offers Greek Island Officials No Help Moving Refugees Off

The European Union’s migration chief, Dimitris Avramopoulos, meeting the Mayors of five Aegan islands overrun with refugees, did not talk about moving them to the mainland as they wanted.

Avramopoulos, from the New Democracy Conservatives who are the main rivals of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, repeated the EU’s line that the problem must be solved through a swap deal with Turkey which has been suspended because Greece is overwhelmed with asylum applications.

“Managing the refugee and migrant issue is a European and a national challenge,” Avramopoulos said, telling the mayors only that the deal must continue being implemented and expedited, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

That came as senior Interior Ministry officials and European Commission delegates went to Ankara to organize the weekly returns of refugees and migrants to Turkey that has been a trickle not cutting into the more than 60,000 stuck in Greece.

Avramopoulos visited Lesbos, the major destination for refugees, most fleeing Syria’s civil war, to see conditions in camps and detention centers where some refugees were living in frozen tents despite assertions by Greek Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas they weren’t even though videos and photos showed they were.

Avramopoulos didn’t assail the government over that and said only that, “the recent harsh weather conditions have exposed some shortages” and called on the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to immediately set up the winter shelters funded by the EU Commission.

He also added that hot-spot coordinators must be deployed to their posts as soon as possible, and insisted on the need for cooperation with local authorities who are resisting camps and centers and want the refugees moved.

The Mayors, said they want the immediate transfer of some 1,500 to 2,000 migrants, but even though they didn’t get it were said to be satisfied with their meeting with Avramopoulos although it accomplished essentially nothing.

The newspaper said that hundreds of refugees and migrants on Lesbos, Chios and Samos, all near the coast of Turkey which has allowed human traffickers to send them, were ready for relocation because their asylum applications have been processed while others belong to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children and the elderly.

Samos Mayor Michalis Angelopoulos said the situation as crucial and reiterated the need for the problem to be dealt with collectively.

Speaking to reporters, Avramopoulos said he will discuss “every possible initiative to support the islands, including measures of economic support,” without providing any details as usual as EU officials, with Europe shutting its borders, have dumped the problem on Greece to deal with during a crushing economic crisis.

The newspaper said the overrun islands have been paying most of the costs as their tourism revenues plummet with visitors shying away because of the refugee problem.