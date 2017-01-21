Trump’s Inauguration – Live from the Bleachers

WASHINGTON, DC – January 20th was a very red day. I emerged from the Red Line of the Metro – the subway system of Washington, DC and its surrounding bedroom communities – and with a red ticket in hand, on my way to the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn, overlooking the West portico of the building, to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office as president of the United States, at exactly 12 Noon.

The massive lines leading to security tents and then onto the West Lawn were orderly and moved surprisingly quickly – far quicker than, say, the U.S. Customs lines at the airport upon returning from abroad.

The crowd was also a sea of red. The now-universally unambiguous red cap with “Make America Great Again,” Trump’s campaign logo, embroidered in white must have topped one out of every four heads, including the two men standing directly in front of me as the line progressed: a 60-something white man and a 30-something black man, which seemed to reflect an image contrary to the one of a racially divided electorate that some are inclined to perpetuate.

Protesters to the left of us marched by, peacefully, with police shadowing them. They chanted the praises of labor unions, as the black man in front of me turned to me (I was not wearing a Trump cap) and said: “they complain, complain, complain, and then they don’t even vote.”

The security tent experience was quick and painless, and soon enough we were on the West lawn, a good 90 minutes before noon. It was about 45 degrees, one of the warmest inauguration days in memory, though a cloudy sky meant that rain could spoil the festivities at any moment.

The Red Section was so far back from the Capitol building that not only was the event broadcast on giant screens near us, but the dignitaries looked like blips on a screen not on the Capitol steps, but on some of the screens closer to the building but still quite far from where we were standing! We were, without a doubt, in “the bleachers.”

BLEACHER BUMS

At a baseball stadium, “bleachers” are what the cheap seats are called, far into the extremes of the outfield, and their occupiers are the proverbial “bleacher bums.” The farther removed they are from the main activity (the pitcher pitching to the batter at home plate), the more rambunctious they are likely to behave. Conversely, the closer the attendees at the Capitol were to the West Portico, the more they seemed to appreciate the dignity and solemnity of the event.

But even among those bleacher bums standing around me, only a few were disrespectful. Some booed, and mostly Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Some alternated boos with a taunting “ha-ha” and a few even chanted “lock her up!” when the cameras panned on the Clintons – a line often heard at Trump rallies during the campaign.

When Obama was shown, a man behind me and to the right screamed “traitor,” and a young female attorney directly behind me admonished him: “He is an American president!” The reply came back to her: “freedom of speech!” The rest of the crowd, including me, chose only to cheer or to stay silent – not to boo. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) got the loudest and most prolonged boos for making a speech the crowd thought was far too lengthy.

POPULISM AND NATIONALISM

For better or for worse – to some people’s sheer delight and others’ utter horror – Donald Trump, in his inaugural address, was quintessentially Trumpian.

He spoke big (or “huge” – as it were), both in his praise and in his criticism. He spoke of a “depleted” military and described the plight of inner cities as “American carnage” that will stop right here and now. But he also said that in their part to facilitate the transition of presidential administrations, Barack and Michelle Obama were not mere helpful, or good, or kind, they were “magnificent.”

The first president to wear populism as a badge of courage since Andrew Jackson, Trump invoked those principles by declaring that “we are transferring power from Washington, DC and giving it back to you, the people.” And he said that “this, the United States of America, is your country.”

Moreover, with perhaps the most apartisan stance since President Tyler, Trump declared that “what truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.”

It had finally started to rain, but only lightly, and no one seemed to mind much. The red Trump caps served a dual purpose.

The new president continued: “we assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first.”

Limiting the address to 20 minutes as he had promised, so that “people won’t have to stand in the cold” (as it turned out, in the drizzle), Trump sent a message that – at least for the time being – he’s not going to stop being who he is.

The crowd filed out in as orderly a manner as in which it had assembled. As hundreds of thousands of red Trump caps with bodies underneath went their separate ways, the streets of our nation’s capital continued to be dominated by enthusiastic well-wishers, yet peaceful but vocal protesters were also conspicuous.

There were reports of violence, but as is often the case, it was the exception rather than the rule.

The president said that “when you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.” Sure, there was some display of poor sportsmanship on both sides, but most of the red Trump cap-wearing people around me did not boo when the Obamas and the Clintons were featured on the screen. And many even gave polite applause.

Soon enough, the drizzle stopped entirely. It would have been too easy if the gray sky turned blue and the sun brilliantly shone through from behind the clouds. Perhaps that, too, symbolizes what President Trump said about the road ahead: “we will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done.”