President Trump Attends 3 Inauguration Balls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania attended three inauguration balls to round out a historic first day. Members of the military, veterans and first responders attended the “Salute to Our Armed Services” ball with President Donald Trump. The invitation-only event is being held in Washington’s National Building Museum, which has hosted such events since the days of Grover Cleveland.

The evening began with a solemn prayer and a moment of silence in honor of soldiers killed in the line of duty.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by singer Tony Orlando, who was introduced as “America’s most loved and enduring entertainer,” and Texas musician Josh Weathers.

Weathers at one point told the crowd, “I know that nobody in this room knows who I am.” He played popular covers for guests gathered around a sprawling stage.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, danced at the first of three inaugural balls they attended on Friday night.

Trump said his first day as commander-in-chief was great.

He noted, “People that weren’t so nice to me were saying that we did a really good job today.” He added, “It’s like God was looking down on us.”

The President and First Lady danced to “My Way,” and were then joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Susan, as well as Trump family members.

President Donald Trump asked the crowd at the second of three inaugural balls he’s attending whether he should “keep the Twitter going?”

The crowd roared in apparent approval.

Trump said his all-hours tweeting to his more than 20 million followers is “a way of bypassing dishonest media.”

He spoke with first lady Melania Trump by his side. She wore an ivory column gown.

“Now,” he added, “the fun begins.”

The first couple again danced to “My Way” the song made famous by the late Frank Sinatra.

First lady Melania Trump thanked the members of the armed services at the third and final inaugural ball she and President Donald Trump attended Friday.

She said, “Thank you all for your service. I’m honored to be your first lady.”

The first couple then danced to “I Will Always Love You.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump took part in a traditional dance and cake-cutting with members of the U.S. military.

The newly sworn-in president danced with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell of Newport, Rhode Island.

Mrs. Trump danced with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose A. Medina of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, also danced with members of the military.

The Trumps and Pences also participated in the military’s traditional cake cutting to honor the sacrifice and service of its members. The cake is cut with a saber.