Olympiacos crushes Baskonia for fifth straight home win

In a battle between teams in the top third of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague standings, Olympiacos Piraeus recorded its fifth consecutive home win by routing Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 92-62 on Friday at Peace & Friendship Stadium. Olympiacos remained one win behind reigning champion CSKA Moscow for first place, while Baskonia dropped to 11-7. Olympiacos completed a season sweep of Baskonia, which gives it the always-valuable tie-break advantage. Kostas Papanikolaou, Vassilis Spanoulis and Georgios Printezis led the Reds with 12 points apiece, Erick Green added 11 and Vangelis Mantzaris 10. Shane Larkin led Baskonia with 12 points and Adam Hanga posted 11 points and 8 in defeat. Six Olympiacos scored 5 points or more in the second half. Despite giving up 9 offensive rebounds, Olympiacos hit 17 of 26 two-point shots (65.4%) and held Baskonia to just 10 of its 30 shots inside the arc (33.3%) to get a mammoth 50-28 lead halftime. Nothing changed after the break as Olympiacos took off for a 33-point lead after three quarters and never looked back. Olympiacos ended up having eight players with at least 7 points, but none with more than 12 in a perfectly balanced offense.

A driving basket by Mantzaris and free throws by Khem Birch gave Olympiacos an early 4-2 lead. Johannes Voigtmann dunked and got help from Kim Tillie and Chase Budinger to put Baskonia ahead 6-8. Tillie followed a driving layup with a three-pointer, but Spanoulis, Mantzaris and Printezis fueled a 9-0 run that gave Olympiacos a 20-13 lead. Free throws by Spanoulis and a dunk by Patric Young kept Olympiacos rolling at 24-17 after 10 minutes. Green buried a couple of jumpers on a 9-0 run, highlighted by Young’s wild dunk-and-foul. Rodrigue Beaubois followed a three-pointer with a floater to bring Baskonia within 35-24. It didn’t last long, however, as a layup by Green and a triple by Matt Lojeski started a 13-0 run, which Birch capped with a huge put-back slam that broke the game open at 48-24. Budinger and Hanga brought Baskonia a bit closer, 50-28, at halftime. Hanga and Beaubois tried to ignite Baskonia’s comeback after the break, but a coast to coast layup by Papanikolaou and a big basket by Printezis in the low post made it 57-33. Papanikolaou hit a triple and Spanoulis added two more from downtown for a 68-39 advantage. Baskonia kept struggling to score and an outstanding Papanikolaou gave the hosts a 76-43 margin after 30 minutes. Baskonia kept fighting once the outcome was clear and a put-back layup by Hanga prompted the hosts to call timeout at 76-48. Olympiacos bounced back and a triple by Mantzaris ignited the crowd at 83-52. Baskonia did not give up, but the Olympiacos fans had plenty of time to celebrate an important win long before the final buzzer.

Source: Euroleague