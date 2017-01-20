Julian Calendar Epiphany Celebrated

NEW YORK – Ten swimmers jumped into the icy waters of Battery Park in Manhattan to retrieve the Holy Cross on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19 after the Blessing of the Waters by the Genuine Orthodox Christians (GOC) Metropolitan Demetrius of America. Vassilios Hatzis caught the cross amid enthusiastic accolades and applause.

The celebration of the Epiphany with the Julian Calendar began in the morning with the Divine Liturgy celebrated in the Cathedral of St. Markella in Astoria with former Metropolitan GOC Paul assisted by the Diocese priests.

Then the faithful boarded buses and headed to Battery Park in Lower Manhattan, where the banners and a marching band took part in celebrating the ceremony of Blessing of the Waters. The plunge for the Holy Cross followed.

The holiday events of the Cathedral of St. Marcella will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 22 with the Divine Liturgy and the Saint Basil the Great Luncheon at the Chian House in Astoria where Georgia Zatsis will be honored for her valuable and long-lasting contributions to the community.