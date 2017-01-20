Greek Island Officials Push Avramopoulos to Move Refugees

ATHENS – Officials of Aegean islands overrun with refugees want European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos to get them to the mainland.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said it can’t do that without violating terms of a swap deal the European Union has with Turkey that’s been suspended because of an overwhelming number of asylum applications.

Avramopoulos, from the New Democracy Conservatives who are the bitter rivals of SYRIZA, toured a refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, near Turkey, and criticized what he said were deplorable conditions with people sleeping in the cold even though Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas insisted they weren’t, despite photos and videos to the contrary.

He was to meet the mayors of the five eastern Aegean islands that are hosting migrants, with the talks expected to focus on ways of decongesting overcrowded reception facilities and speeding up the processing of asylum claims, Kathimerini said.

The Mayors of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros have formed a united front and are expected to press Avramopoulos to facilitate the immediate transfer to the Greek mainland of some 1,500 to 2,000 migrants, the paper said.

The mayors reportedly said hundreds of migrants – 700 on Lesbos, 600 on Chios and 500 on Samos – are ready for relocation because their asylum applications have been processed or they belong to groups categorized as vulnerable, such as pregnant women, children or the elderly.

The mayors are opposed to plans by the government for the creation of “closed” centers on the islands to host migrants who have been linked to criminal activities.