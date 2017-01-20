Justice Minister Slams Golden Dawn School Invasion But Won’t Prosecute

ATHENS – Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis blasted Golden Dawn for leading a school invasion to protest refugee students even though they weren’t arrested or prosecuted.

Kontonis said the extremists only follow the laws they like even as the party hierarchy and all its Members of Parliament have been on trial for more than 18 months on charges of running a criminal organization.

Speaking in Parliament, Kontonis ripped the party, accused of being neo-Nazis, for having one of its MP’s, Yiannis Lagos, and supporters break into the elementary school in Perama in protest at plans to open up the school to migrant and refugee children from a nearby camp.

The minister’s comments came after he was challenged by Golden Dawn MP Nikos Michos over the burning of a Greek flag during an event last November commemorating the student uprising against the 1967-1974 military dictatorship.

“The timing of this discussion… is interesting, because just a few days ago, Golden Dawn officials and lawmakers broke the law in an organized and provocative manner by entering a school, abusing teachers, and threatening and insulting citizens,” Kontonis said.

“They can break the law whenever they want and for whatever reason. They can abuse and injure citizens over issues that they believe should be deemed unlawful, but when it comes to other issues, they like to present themselves as guardians of the law. Your party neither respects the law nor seeks to uphold it,” the minister said, Kathimerini reported.

He didn’t say why if they broke the law that charges weren’t brought against them as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has let the trial against Golden Dawn drag on endlessly.

Michos retorted that the events in Perama were “nothing” compared to the burning of the flag and accused supporters of SYRIZA of being “terrorists who vandalize Golden Dawn offices and burn flags.”

“Patriots show their stuff in times of strife, not of peace, so don’t pretend to be patriots in times of peace,” Kontonis countered.

“The people’s uprising at the Polytechnic was about defending the nation’s freedom and dignity, during a government of the junta, which you so admire.”

While Golden Dawn leaders and followers are breaking the law with impunity, a prosecutor moved to examine a lawsuit the party filed against popular daytime TV hostess Tatiana Stefanidou over comments she made on her show on Epsilon TV about Perama accusing Lagos of being a bully.

She also hung up the phone on a caller defending Golden Dawn’s presence at the school, saying she would not allow her show to be used as a platform in support of such actions.

“The assault was launched by Mr Lagos, who verbally abused a policeman who had been outside the school,” Stavros Kalonis, a member of the national teachers’ federation, told SKAI TV.

“Afterward a group of Golden Dawners barged in and started beating us,” he said. There was no mention of why the police officer didn’t try to stop it.